Ballycastle is best place to live in Northern Ireland, claims guide

Ballycastle has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland.

The Co Antrim seaside town is top of a list of five locations here - and 101 across the UK - chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of Britain in its annual Best Places to Live guide.

Judges noted that Ballycastle - where the average house price is £140,000 - had a thriving high street, an epic setting in Game of Thrones country, a forward-looking food scene and residents who care about their homes and each other.

Northern Ireland's capital also makes a return to the list, with South Belfast the most favoured corner of the city due to its laid-back lifestyle. The average property here is £179,950.

Northern Ireland's three other entries are all in Co Down: Dundrum (£164,950 average house price), Hillsborough (£195,000) and Holywood (£249,950).

The overall winner will be revealed this weekend in the Sunday Times and at sundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive.