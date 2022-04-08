Ballycastle is Northern Ireland’s best place to live in 2022: Proud locals are in full agreement as Co Antrim town edges out Derry and Helen’s Bay

The mile-long beach at Ballycastle was described as beautiful

Seafront: Ballycastle has been named Northern Ireland's best place to live in the annual Sunday Times list.

For the people of Ballycastle, it seems an obvious choice their home town has been picked as the best place to live in Northern Ireland.

As they pass by its picturesque harbour, families and business owners in the Co Antrim town talk fondly of the epic coastal views on their doorstep.

Rathlin Island is a short ferry trip away and Scotland is also visible on a clear day.

Although a small seaside town, Ballycastle boasts a thriving Main Street with multiple cafes, greengrocers and fish and chip shops.

Picked as part of the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live, Ballycastle was chosen ahead of Londonderry and Helen’s Bay.

They said of Ballycastle: “This unspoilt fishing village is a real coastal town rather than a tourist honeypot, with a strong independent streak and a welcoming atmosphere.

“There’s a vibrant food scene, with everything from old-fashioned fish and chips at Morton’s by the harbour to tasty sourdough at Ursa Minor bakery.

“The mile-long beach and beautiful surroundings make it a blissful base for families.”

With an average house price of £169,000, Ballycastle has experienced growth of 11% since 2020.

Enjoying time at the play park with two of her children, lifelong resident Marie Fox (35) agreed it was an ideal spot for families.

“It’s definitely good for young ones. Great schools and it’s brilliant for walks on the beach,” she said.

“It does get a lot busier here in the summer as well whenever we get the markets.”

Marie Fox with baby Eva

Primary school teacher Claire Byrne said: “We go for a walk every single day and it’s lovely just to get out.

“My children have grown up here and went to secondary school and they have loved it.”

Claire Byrne

At family-run Shorebird Coffee Hut, James Delaney (46) and son Finn (19) agreed their home town was a worthy winner.

“It’s not a big surprise, really. I have five kids and they all play sports and last night we had a party for an aunt out in one of the local restaurants,” said James.

“In Portrush you will get a lot more things like arcades, but people like that Ballycastle is unspoiled in that way.”

He said one downside was the lack of a leisure centre with a swimming pool, meaning locals had to travel to Ballymoney or Coleraine.

Finn added: “I do think it is a nice place to live, it’s a good mix of tourists and local people. So you know all the faces and there’s plenty of places to walk.

“Looking out the window you can see Scotland on a clear day.”

Finn Delaney

Asked if he ever feels cut off from areas like Belfast, he said: “To be honest, there’s plenty of stuff to do here.

“You get lots of people from surrounding towns coming down here, even though it’s not a massive community, people come down for all the bars and nightclubs.”

Dympna McNally (62) lives in London still visits Ballycastle, where her parents grew up, once a month.

“I can only speak personally, but I do think it’s quite friendly. I like the fact it’s not too busy, the scenery is beautiful, the shops are good. What more could you ask for?” she said.

“A downside is that it’s not very well connected with transport links. It’s a shame the train doesn’t come here anymore.”

Dympna McNally from London visits Ballycastle every month.

Ulster Unionist councillor Joan Baird spent her school years in the town. She said it became a refuge for her during the Troubles when she visited her parents at the weekend.

“The community here, by and large, has got on very well together over the years and still does,” she said.

“This is going to be demonstrated now when we get our shared campus between the senior schools in the town.

“All of that adds up to a very good community. People are very friendly and it is a lovely place to live, with the beautiful environment we have with the Glens of Antrim.

“Of course, you have the sea and Rathlin Island so close by.

“It’s a fabulous place to live, but it’s very important that we keep it that way.

“It’s not just going to always happen. You have to strive to make sure that ethos of community spirit and togetherness survives into the future.”

Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane said it was “fantastic news” for Ballycastle.

“It’s a privilege to live and work here,” she said.

“We are never complacent about this part of the world — there’s stunning views of Rathlin Island, Mull of Kintyre, Fair Head cliff, which is nestled in the shadow of Knockglade Mountain.”

She added a major selling point was a strong, independent retail offering, as well as a high number of producers in the local artisan food market.

While frustrated at times that local government spending can be “Coleraine and Portrush-centric”, she is hopeful of plans currently out for consultation for a new greenway linking Ballymoney and Ballycastle.

“That will offer people coming from places like Belfast the chance to get the train as far as Ballymoney, and of course you could then cycle, walk or run to Ballycastle,” she said.

“That is exciting. We know we live in a unique area.

“But we’re always progressive and thinking of other ways to let other people come to Ballycastle.”