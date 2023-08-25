Ballycastle: Traffic and travel info for Ould Lammas Fair

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday last year. Pacemaker

Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays in Ballycastle with the return of the Ould Lammas Fair, from this Saturday 26 – Tuesday 29 August.

The fair site will be at Castle Street, Ann Street, Fairhill Street, Quay Road and the Seafront, with diversions in place along Whitepark Road, North Street and Mary Street.

All of the roads surrounding the Diamond will also be impacted.

Parking will not be allowed along the emergency access routes at Fairhill Street, Mill Street, Kilns Road, Market Street and Moyle Road.

Police said the restrictions will be strictly enforced, and any vehicles blocking the route will be towed away.

Visiting coaches will be able to park at Ramoan Road and Leyland Road from its junction with Coleraine Road to Ramoan Road.

Some Translink bus services will be affected.

Visit the Translink website here for up-to-date information in relation to all services, including temporary pick up and drop off points.

A number of road signs will be placed in various areas, so please follow the diversions that are in place for your safety and the safety of others.

If you are not planning on attending the fair, please seek an alternative route for your journey on these dates to avoid potential delays.

Ireland’s oldest fair is held every year on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

The fair has been running for nearly 400 years, dating back to the 17th century.

Attendees can sample the famous local favourite Yellow Man or Dulce or wander around the Naturally North Coast and Glen’s Artisan Market which features local fresh produce, quirky handmade crafts and fine art.

There are also vintage vehicle displays, beach races, falcony and pony rides. There will be a fireworks display on at Ballycastle Harbour on the Sunday evening. The town will be transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, and visitors as far as the eye can see.