Ballycastle woman targeted in creeper style burglary after car stolen and set alight

A woman aged in her 60s has been targeted by what police described as a creeper style burglary after a car was discovered on fire in Co Antrim.

Police said the abandoned car was discovered in the Moyle Road area of Ballycastle at around 3.30am on Sunday.

They said it was then traced back to a woman living in Carnlough, with someone having entered the woman’s property and taken the keys.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in either area to contact their officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following a creeper style burglary in the Largy Road area of Carnlough.

“At approximately 3.30 this morning (Sunday 2 January) police received a report that an abandoned car had been discovered on fire in the Moyle Road area of Ballycastle.

“Officers traced the vehicle back to an address in Carnlough and notified the owner. The woman, aged in her 60s, had last seen the car parked outside her home at 5pm on Saturday 1 January and believes that someone has entered the property and taken the keys.

“Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the vicinity of Largy Road between 5pm on Saturday and 3.30am this morning, who may have seen the grey coloured Hyundai Santa Fe being driven between these times, or being set on fire in the Moyle Road area of Ballycastle is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 299 of 02/01/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”