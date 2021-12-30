Ballyclare cyclist ‘blown off bicycle’ following incident with passing lorry

A cyclist was left with a broken collar bone after being blown off his bicycle by a passing lorry in Ballyclare earlier this month.

Police said they are investigating and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

It happened on the Templepatrick Road on Wednesday December 15.

PSNI Constable McGraw said: “Shortly after 1.30pm, it was reported that a male cyclist had been blown off his bicycle by a passing lorry.

“The cyclist, who sustained a broken collar bone due to the collision was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 902 15/12/21.”