Ballyclare man who kicked and punched man lying on ground outside hotel avoids jail

A supermarket worker who kicked and punched a man lying on the ground outside a Co Antrim hotel narrowly avoided going to jail on Friday.

Joe McConnell (24), of Tildarg Road South, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for three years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a male almost four years ago.

Belfast Crown Court heard the injured party was ejected by door staff from the Chimney Corner Hotel in Newtownabbey at around 1.30 am on December 27, 2017, for being "too drunk''.

Prosecution lawyer Simon Jenkins said door staff watched as the injured party leant up against a fence surrounding the hotel and started to rattle it with such ferocity that he pulled it down on top of himself and he then fell to the ground.

Asda employee McConnell then ran over to the injured party, "leant down, punched him to the face, stood up and kicked the injured party once with force to the face''.

Door staff intervened and pulled McConnell away. When interviewed, the injured party said all he remembered was being at the Chimney Corner and then waking up in hospital.

He suffered a fracture to the left side of his face around the cheekbone.

McConnell remained at the scene until police arrived and told officers: "I kicked a guy on the ground and that is what it has come to.''

He later told police that the injured party had "drunkenly accosted his girlfriend'' at the hotel bar and he had challenged him and this led to him being ejected by door staff.

It was accepted by the prosecution that the victim had sustained an injury to his face when the fence fell on top of him before he was punched and kicked.

Reports submitted to the court by the defence stated that in the year prior to the attack, McConnell had been detained twice under the Mental Health Act, suffers from depressive psychotic episodes and in 2018 was diagnosed as having autism.

A report by a community mental health team said that a custodial sentence "would be difficult for the defendant given that he is vulnerable and has suicidal ideations and would likely result in a psychiatric crisis in a custodial environment''.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC told McConnell: "It is a very serious aggravating factor that you kicked someone on the ground while they were defenceless.

"This court and too many other courts have a very great experience of someone being kicked on the head, that causes a tear of the dura matter of the skull and which leads to a subdural hematoma and can cause brain damage and death.

"Kicking of anyone on the ground in normal circumstances would result in an immediate custodial sentence.''

The judge noted McConnell had been drinking on the night, adding that "those who load up on alcohol and then commit violent offences cannot use alcohol as an excuse. It is in fact an aggravating factor”.

In suspending the two-year sentence, Judge Rafferty said he was taking into account McConnell's lack of criminal record for violence, he remained at the scene, there was a prior event involving the injured party and his girlfriend and the significant delay in bringing the case to court.

The judge added that the delay in the case had allowed McConnell to carry out rehabilitative work to address his problems.