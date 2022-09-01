Ballygawley: Second man arrested after shots fired at pub

A 50-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating a report of shots fired at a pub in Ballygawley.

It follows an incident on Sunday August 28 in the early hours of the morning.

The man is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The 50-year-old is the second individual to be charged in connection with the incident after a 20-year-old man was charged and appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.