Ballymena businessman Tony Devlin vows to spend final days raising awareness of terminal illness ‘most people have never heard of’

Help group: Members of the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group with Martin Lynch (centre), who lost his dad to IPF and helps raise awareness by having its logo and contact details on his milk truck

A terminally ill Co Antrim man is determined to spend what time he has left raising awareness of his debilitating condition.

Tony Devlin, a prominent Ballymena businessman, was diagnosed with incurable pulmonary fibrosis in 2019.

Life expectancy following a diagnosis is three to five years.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that, unlike cancer, his illness rarely gets any attention and victims often suffer in silence.

“I initially went to the doctor in 2016 with a very persistent cough,” said the 75-year-old.

“Then I had a few tests but it wasn’t until I had a biopsy that it was confirmed.”

He added: “I’d never heard of ‘idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis’ (IPF) until I was told I had it.”

In Northern Ireland there are some 1,200 people living with this condition, and around 300 people are diagnosed every year.

Due to the debilitating nature of this disease, sufferers will eventually require 24hr oxygen in their homes to help support their breathing and other vital organs.

The condition affects mainly people aged between 50 to 70 and predominantly men.

Mr Devlin, who has two daughters in their 40s, Sharon and Jo, said he has received “great support” from his GP and consultant, as well as from the pulmonary fibrosis nurse who looks after the support group he now belongs to.

“No one knows what causes it,” he said.

“The experts have found out that it runs in some families so they suspect it may be a faulty gene.

“They’re doing some research into it but a big problem is that there’s very little money being spent on that research.”

Mr Devlin said his journey has been made more bearable because of the support from his family, neighbours and medical professionals.

“My IPF support group — the only one in Northern Ireland — is invaluable,” he said.

“It was co-founded by Tom McMillan, whose wife has suffers from the condition.

“Covid has helped it in a way because we’ve started to have Zoom meetings.

“There are currently around 100 members of the group, but I’m sure there are more people with the disease out there.”

Although the term IPF is normally not known among the general population, it is more common than many cancers, including leukaemia and ovarian cancer.

The condition is progressive, debilitating and totally life changing. And, because there is no cure, very difficult to come to terms with.

Mr Devlin told how he suffers from an “awful shortness of breath” as well as low energy levels.

“You just can’t do what you did before,” he said.

“If I’m out walking I have to take a portable cylinder of oxygen out with me.

“There’s no travelling any more, that’s gone. I haven’t been abroad for years.”

“Mornings aren’t good for me. I have a cough and bring up a lot of mucus so we don’t plan anything for them.”

But the grandfather-of-four — Katie (16), Rachel (14), Hannah (10) and Mikey (9) — who isn’t on any medication, said he “just gets on” as best he can. “There are a couple of drugs that will slow the progression of it but they can’t be prescribed until you fall below 80% of your lung capacity,” Mr Devlin said.

“And then, if you fall below 50%, they take it off you.

“It’s like having cancer, but they tell you it’s ‘not bad enough’.

“The message is: come back if it gets worse and we’ll do something for you...” Although he knows he can’t be cured, Mr Devlin, who has never smoked, said he doesn’t let it get him down.

“I’ve got my wife Elizabeth and a good family around me, along with friends and neighbours,” he said.

“I’m determined to hang on as long as I can. When you’re diagnosed, they give you three to five years. I said I’ll take the five years.”

He said the “worst part of it” is the cough.

“I’m very conscious of that,” he said. When I was going out more before Covid, I was very conscious of people looking at me when I was coughing.

“The cough disgusts me so I imagine it puts other people off as well. It really embarrasses me.

“In the past some people even asked me if I used to be a big smoker.”

Mr Devlin, who owned several fruit and vegetable shops prior to his retirement, said he wanted to speak out as September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month.

“I know there is no hierarchy among illnesses or disease, but pulmonary fibrosis seems to be well down the pecking order so it’s to try and inform people better,” he said.

“It’s also to advise people to join the group.

“The people in it are very positive.

“We’re not waiting for God.”

Martin Lynch, who lost his dad to IPF, helps raise awareness of the support group by having its logo and contact details on his milk tanker.

Anyone who feels that the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group could help them or a friend, or family member who has pulmonary fibrosis can contact the group using the contact form on their website at www.northerntrustpfsg.com