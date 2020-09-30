Ballymena community in shock after child dies in house fire

A Ballymena community has been left in shock following a house fire that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old child.

The blaze in Staffa Drive in the Ballykeel area of the town was reported just before 6pm on Wednesday evening.

DUP Alderman Audrey Wales said she was stunned to learn that a child had died, but said details were still emerging.

The tragedy comes as police have just launched a murder investigation in the area as 33-year-old Donald Fraser-Rennie was found dead in a flat in the nearby Crebilly Road.

Ms Wales told the Belfast Telegraph: “This community really must be in such shock, this is two disastrous pieces of news within 24 hours.

“My heart, sympathies and prayers go out to the child involved and I hope that the community can be assured that they will get all the help that they need from the local council.”

Group Commander Declan Rogers from the Northern Ireland Fire Service, said the alarm over the house fire was raised with three fire appliances attending.

John McPoland from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service added that two emergency crews and an ambulance officer attended, with one person taken to Antrim Area Hospital.