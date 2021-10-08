Ballymena crash: Teen in critical condition

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after a crash with a bus in Ballymena on Thursday.

The young man was driving a dark navy Audi when the crash took place shortly before 9am on the Cullybackey Road a short distance from the village.

He was taken to hospital, while a number of minor injuries were reported amongst the passengers on the bus.

A PSNI spokesperson said they’re appealing for witnesses.

They said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed the incident, to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 354 of 07/10/21.”