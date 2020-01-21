Ballymena drink-driving woman rolled car in crash

A drink-driver from Ballymena rolled her vehicle on to its roof during a crash in the early hours of Boxing Day. (stock photo)

A drink-driver from Ballymena rolled her vehicle on to its roof during a crash in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Florence Hester Margaret Lamont (46), of Carnduff Drive, crashed at the Drones Road roundabout on the Frosses Road between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Coleraine Magistrates Court, where the defendant admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol, heard that police received a report of a collision at 5.21am on December 26 last year.

It's believed it collided with the central reservation before overturning.

Lamont gave a sample of 86 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the scene; the legal limit is 35 micrograms. A later evidential reading at Coleraine Police Station was 69.

The court heard the defendant, a care assistant and hairdresser, was "tearful" at the scene.

A defence solicitor said the loss of her driving licence would impact on her income.

The lawyer said the defendant had been drinking on Christmas night and was "immediately contrite" and wished to re-issue an apology regarding the crash, about which she had "little memory".

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £200.