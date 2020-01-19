Ballymena driver 'drank so much they weren't aware of crash'

Police in Ballymena stopped a driver who allegedly drank so much they did not realise he had crashed into another car.

The shocking episode unfolded on Saturday night when officers came across a car "parked" diagonally at a petrol pump.

After giving a breath sample, the driver was found to be almost three times over the legal limit.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: "[This is] absolutely crazy considering the state of the ice on the roads tonight and the amount of pedestrian traffic in and around a petrol station.

"The driver had also crashed into a parked vehicle a few streets away and had left the scene totally unaware they had hit anything.

"The driver will be staying in police custody tonight to be interviewed in the morning."