Ballymena man had so many weapons police used his driveway as temporary storage, court told

Police investigating a Ballymena man over alleged terror offences found so many weapons in his house, they had to use the driveway as temporary storage, a jury has heard.

The Antrim Crown Court jury heard that police began their search of the home of Robert Templeton just after 5.30pm on July 5 and continued on until 4.30am the following day.

In an statement of facts agreed between prosecution and defence legal teams, the jury also heard that such were the number of items seized, bagged and exhibited, there was not enough floor space in the property at the Claddy Road in Glarryford so investigators had to use the driveway outside.

Templeton, from the Shancoole area of the town, is on trial denying 10 offences arising from the extensive search, including having explosives substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances, attempting to convert an item into a firearm, importing a friction lock baton, possessing a stun gun and possessing documents likely to be of use to terrorists.

All are alleged to have been committed on various dates between 12 March 2015 and 5 July 2019.

Described by prosecuting QC Samuel Magee as “an Aladdin’s cave… of potentially deadly devices,” the jury have heard that police uncovered gunpowder, various chemicals and fertilisers, fuses, fireworks, ball bearings, nuts and washers, metal pipes and tools along with ammunition and instruction manuals in how to make improvised bombs and firearms.

Yesterday, the jury were taken through numerous photographs taken by police at the time of the search, depicting a cluttered and dishevelled home which Templeton shared with his wife Natasha.

The photos showed the location of an arsenal of bladed weapons, buckets and bags of labelled chemicals, and potential bomb parts including shrapnel, wires, electrical connectors, wireless remotes, pipes, end caps, drills and grinders.

The just also heard that Templeton’s fingerprints were found on the magazine of an 8mm replica pistol.

It is the Crown case that the 36-year-old, who has a background in engineering, attempted to modify the weapon in a firearm capable of firing live bullets.

At the conclusion of yesterday’s proceedings, trial Judge Patricia Smyth told the jury that “additional evidence has been received late”, but sending them home until today she said she was “satisfied it will reduce the time you have to spend in this trial”.

