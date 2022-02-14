Ballymena man Robert Templeton on trial accused of having ‘an Aladdin’s cave of weaponry and bomb components’

A Ballymena man has gone on trial accused of having “what can only be described as an Aladdin’s cave” of weaponry and bomb components, according to a senior barrister.

Opening the Crown case against 36-year-old Robert Templeton, prosecuting QC Samuel Magee outlined to the Antrim Crown Court jury how police searched his previous home in Glarryford.

They uncovered gunpowder, chemicals and fertilisers, fuses, fireworks, ball bearings, nuts and washers, metal pipes and tools along with ammunition and instruction manuals in how to make improvised bombs and firearms.

Noting that a book entitled ‘US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook’ which was found in the master bedroom “isn’t exactly light bedtime reading,” he suggested that given the various items found in the defendant’s home and car and with his interest in homemade weaponry, they could infer that the chemicals and fertilisers he had “was not possessed by him for growing spuds”.

Templeton, from Shancoole in the town, faces accusations of having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances, attempting to convert an item into a firearm, importing a friction lock baton, possessing a stun gun and possessing documents likely to be of use to a person “committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” all alleged to have been committed between 12 March 2015 and 5 July 2019.

According to the particulars of the offences, amongst the component bomb parts Templeton is alleged to have possessed are “various chemicals, electrical components, metallic piping and stop end caps, pyrotechnic devices, propellant, initiation devices (or parts thereof), tools, and shrapnel”.

He is also alleged to have had more than 200 shotgun cartridges and two different types of bullets.

The documents likely to be of use to terrorists he allegedly possessed include a US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, Expedient Homemade Firearms and one entitled ‘The Zip Gun... the simplest of improvised firearms’.

The jury also heard that although not the subject of any charges, officers also uncovered a catapult, large swords including a Samurai sword, a crossbow and bolts and a “significant quantity” of food.

Mr Magee suggested that while there could be innocent explanations of the items were “locked at individually,” taken collectively “it can only lead to an explanation that he had no lawful intention or purpose.”

With Templeton claiming during police interviews that he had an interest in pyrotechnics and rockets, the senior lawyer explained to the jury that while the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, “it is for Mr Templeton to show that the way in which the items were to be used was lawful”.

“Morbid curiosity or having an unhealthy interest in causing explosions, we say, does not provide an explanation for lawful possession,“ suggested Mr Magee.

He said when police began to search Templeton’s former Glarryford home on 5 July 2019, they found items which led them to call in the Army bomb disposal team to make sure it was safe to continue.

In the garage, police found tools, drills, angle grinders, metal pipes and end caps.

Mr Magee conceded they may think “there’s nothing odd about that” but he added that alongside those, police also discovered numerous different chemicals — including low grade gunpowder which, according to the forensic expert, had explosive potential in the making of blast bombs and pipe blasts bombs.

“Even more surprising items were in the house. The sort of things found in the marital bedroom were not what one would expect to find in a normal house, never mind in a bedroom” he told the jury.

In the bedroom, which had a lock on the outside, police discovered more piping, chemicals, black powder and pipe end caps along with ball bearings, a balaclava, coveralls worn by the likes of crime scene investigators, nuts, bolts, a sword and 46 rounds of blank ammunition.

Inside another bedroom, the jury heard, police seized a non-functioning stun gun and more ammunition.

More chemicals, 136 shotgun cartridges and 18 9mm bullets were found in the living room.

Also seized were more than 350 bangers, a replica pistol — which according to the crown case, Templeton had tried to modify into a working firearm — and 194 boxes of matches which “someone had taken the time to remove” the heads of “for some reason or another”.

The extendible or flick baton, the jury heard, had only just been delivered and was found in a parcel addressed to Templeton, seemingly sent from China.

At the time of the search he was working in the Republic but was arrested the following day as he drove along the Westlink motorway in Belfast.

When his car was searched, police seized a tablet and two mobile phones including an iPhone which Templeton denied was his.

Examination of the various devices suggested that Templeton had been messaging an individual named David Piper to arrange buying bullets while the iPhone had screenshots and a PDF from the US army manual found in the defendant’s bedroom.

During police questions, Templeton initially refused to answer and instead gave a prepared statement where he claimed he was “interested in making pyrotechnics and rockets,” that his wife had nothing to do with it, that he had the various tools and pipes to make a block cutting machine, and denied being associated with any paramilitary organisation or the instigation or preparation of any terrorist acts.

He later offered up what he said were “innocent explanations” for the items, revealing that he believed in “prepping ideology” where devotees gather items and prepare for such instances as economic and social breakdown.

Mr Magee concluded his opening by suggesting that with much of the evidence agreed “ultimately, it’s likely to come down to a question whether he is just an unfortunate victim of circumstance or, as we invite you to conclude, that he had acquired what can only be described as an Aladdin’s cave of components, the application of which could lead to a construction of potentially deadly devices.”

The trial, scheduled to last into next week, continues.