Ballymena man Robert Templeton pleads guilty after being accused of having ‘Aladdin’s cave of weaponry and bomb components’

The trial of a Ballymena man accused of having an arsenal of potentially lethal explosive materials and instruction manuals on how to construct bombs was halted today after he confessed to the charges.

On the third day of the trial at Antrim Crown Court, defence QC Eilis McDermott asked for all 10 of the charges to again be put to 36-year-old Robert Templeton.

Standing in the dock before the jury, he replied “guilty” when each charge was put to him.

Templeton, from Shancoole in Ballymena, admitted having explosives substances and three different types of ammunition under suspicious circumstances, attempting to convert an imitation gun into a working firearm, importing a friction lock baton, possessing a stun gun and possessing three different documents likely to be of use to a person “committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

All of the offences were committed on various dates between March 12, 2015, and July 5, 2019.

The jury heard agreed evidence that during a search at Templeton’s former home in Glarryford, just outside Ballymena, on July 5, 2019, police seized what was described as “an Aladdin’s cave” of weaponry.

This included a plethora of chemicals and fertilisers, bombs parts such as pipes, end caps and fuses, tools, electrical components, bullets, a huge number of bladed weapons including swords, knives and a trident and an 8mm replica gun which Templeton had tried to convert into a working firearm.

Templeton also had three documents likely to be of use to terrorists including a US Army improvised munitions handbook, Expedient Homemade Firearms and one entitled, ‘The Zip Gun...the simplest of improvised firearms’.

Following Mr Templeton’s confessions, Judge Patricia Smyth thanked the jury for their service “in these difficult circumstances” and excused them from ever having to do further jury duty.

On the issue of sentencing, she granted defence applications for a pre-sentence probation report and to free Templeton on continuing bail pending sentence.

Prosecuting QC Samuel Magee told the judge he would forward the agreed statements of facts to the Probation Board for Northern Ireland to assist them in their reports and said he will also be giving consideration whether to apply for a Violent Offences Prevention Order given the nature of Templeton’s offences.

When he formally opened the trial on Monday, Mr Magee had described what was found in Templeton’s former home as “an Aladdin’s cave…of potentially deadly devices”.

He outlined that according to the Crown case, the 36-year-old had bags and buckets of chemicals and fertilisers but that they were “not possessed by him for growing spuds”.

The search began just after 5.30pm on July 5, 2019, and after officers from the bomb squad made certain that the items were safe, they trawled through the cluttered and dishevelled property and its garage until 4.30am the following day.

The jury heard that such was the number of seizures and exhibits that were placed into sealed evidence bags, there wasn’t enough floor space in the house so police had to use the driveway outside.

Many of the chemicals and fertilisers were still in bags and parcels addressed to Templeton. Officers also seized an extendable flick baton, still in its packaging in the post box, also addressed to the defendant.

Police also found a “significant quantity of food”. During interviews, Templeton said he was a believer in “prepping ideology” where devotees gather items and prepare for such instances as economic and social breakdown.

He further claimed he was interested in pyrotechnics, and with an engineering background, he was interested in building rockets. However, as Mr Magee suggested to the jury, while there could be innocent explanations if the items were “looked at individually”, taken collectively “it can only lead to an explanation that he had no lawful intention or purpose”.

By his pleas on Wednesday, Templeton has accepted that he had no such lawful purpose.

Adjourning the plea and sentence to May 13, Judge Smyth freed Templeton on bail but warned him “that is not an indication of the ultimate sentence that the court will impose”.