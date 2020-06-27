Ballymena murder victim named as Jason Lee Martin

Police has cordoned a second property on Orkney Drive in Ballymena, County Antrim, just a dozen or so houses from the main property on interest, as a murder investigation is under way following the death of a man at a house. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a house in Ballymena, in Co Antrim.

The victim has been named by police as 31-year-old Jason Lee Martin.

Police launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Martin in the Orkney Drive area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said Mr Martin died after being stabbed.

A second house in the area has also been cordoned off by police.

The arrested man remains in custody at present.

Detective Inspector Brennan appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101," she said.

"Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”