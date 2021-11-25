Ballymena pair remanded after being charged with attempted murder

Two Ballymena men were remanded into custody on Thursday accused of trying to kill a man who was found in a field.

Sitting side by side in police custody, 36-year-old David Coleman and Mark Bradshaw (51) appeared in the town’s magistrates court by videolink where they were jointly charged with four offences.

Coleman, from Fountain Street and Bradshaw, from High Street, are accused of attempted murder of a male, kidnapping the same alleged victim and arson of his Volvo on October 11 of this year car and with possessing class C prescription painkiller pregabalin on November 4.

The charges arise after the seriously injured victim was found lying in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road near Broughshane shortly after his car was found alight on the Doury Road in Ballymena.

Speaking out at the time in an appeal for information, Det Insp Michael McCoy said he was discovered by members of the public "purely by chance".

He said the man was found with extensive knife wounds to his chest and face, and fractures to his skull.

"If he had not been discovered when he was, he would not have survived."

Giving evidence to the court on Thursday, DI McCoy said he believed he could connect both men to each of the offences and defence solicitor Michael Madden told the court while he was not applying for bail, he could potentially lodge applications on December 16.

“There are some outstanding suspects and we are hopeful by that stage that any outstanding suspects will be dealt with and we will be in a better position to make a bail application, certainly for Mr Bradshaw,” he told District Judge Nigel Broderick.

Remanding both men into custody until December 16 and granting legal aid, DJ Broderick advised Mr Madden to inform the PPS in advance of any such bail application.