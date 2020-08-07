Ballymena war memorial garden turning into a theme park, warns councillor

A new commemoration has been approved for Ballymena Memorial Park amid warnings over the location becoming a "theme park".

The 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association has been given permission to erect a memorial and information panel in tribute to the 36th (Ulster) Division.

The Division was made up from units of the Ulster Volunteer Force, which was formed in 1913 to fight against Home Rule in Ireland.

During a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, DUP councillor Audrey Wales proposed that the memorial goes ahead. She said: "I am delighted to see this come to fruition despite some of the obstacles people have raised previously."

The proposal has been subject to assessment through the local authority's Memorials and Commemorations Policy Framework, ratifying the decision to proceed taken in March.

Seconding the proposal, Ulster Unionist councillor Keith Turner said: "I'm obviously going to second this proposal. I'm all for it. However, I do feel that perhaps the memorial garden is now becoming a little overcrowded."

He added: "A memorial garden is a place of remembrance and reflection. I am just a little bit worried it is becoming something of a theme park. I always believe that people go there to remember, not to go round to see the different things, as if it is a display. I will second this, but in future, I think we need to look at what we are going to put in and how much ground there is as well."

Last November, a request was made to the council by the Ulster Special Constabulary Association Mid Antrim branch seeking approval to erect a memorial obelisk in the Memorial Park to mark the centenary of the formation of the Ulster Special Association in 2020.

Responding to a query from Alliance councillor Patricia O'Lynn regarding equality screening at a meeting of the council that month, the chief executive advised the request would be "subject to the Memorial and Commemorations Policy".

On the proposal of TUV councillor Timothy Gaston, seconded by DUP councillor John Carson, it was agreed the council would work with the Ulster Special Constabulary Association regarding the erection of a memorial.

However, Sinn Fein councillor Ian Friary objected to the request.