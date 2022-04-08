Ballymoney: 15 calves die in Ballybogey Road blaze

Around 15 calves died as a result of a large fire which broke out in a shed in Co Antrim on Thursday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that “the majority of cattle were taken to safety however, unfortunately approximately 15 calves died as a result”.

“Firefighters were called to a large shed on fire at 9.36am yesterday morning on the Ballybogey Road [in] Ballymoney,” a spokesperson for the service said.

"At the height of the incident, two Fire Appliances from Coleraine, one Fire Appliance from Portrush, one Fire Appliance from Ballymoney and the Water Tanker from Dungiven attended the incident.”

The blaze was extinguished by 7.37pm on Thursday evening, but there were some reports from members of the public that the area was still “smouldering” on Friday morning.

The NIFRS thanked the public for their co-operation as they dealt with the incident.

The Ballybogey Road was closed between the junctions of the Ballyrashane Road and the Old Town Road for the duration of the fire, and nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.