Ballymoney alert: Object was nothing untoward

Police and the bomb squad attended a report of a suspicious object in the Henry Street area on Friday evening.

Two controlled explosions were carried out at the scene.

Inspector Burns said: “At around 7:05pm on Friday 8th July, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area. Officers and ATO attended with two controlled explosions carried on the object, which was declared nothing untoward.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation and residents are returning to their properties. All roads that were closed, have now reopened. We would like to thank those affected for their cooperation as we made the area safe.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact police quoting reference number 1602 08/07/22.

"You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”