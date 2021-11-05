Ballymoney crash victim named as Aurelia Kelly (54)

A woman who died following a road traffic collision near Ballymoney on Thursday has been named by police as Aurelia Kelly.

Police said the 54-year-old was from Ballymena and died at the scene of the crash.

The incident involved a two-vehicle crash with a lorry at the Frosses Road at around 2.50pm.

A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital with his condition still unknown.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Kelly online with friend Patricia writing on Facebook: “I actually can’t quite believe I’m writing this post.

“An incredible lady. Putting everyone first in her day. A loving wife & mother, she lived for her family.

“She was a constant charity server. Always inventing new fundraising ideas to hopefully help others.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone who were lucky to have met her .

“Sending love to Trevor her husband and her children Andrew & his wife Laura & young Rebecca.”

PSNI Inspector Watt said: “The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, took place at around 2.50pm on Thursday afternoon, 4 November. Aurelia, who was the driver of the car, sadly died at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 993 of 04/11/21.”