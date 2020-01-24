Ballymoney man Desmond Wilson killed in Dunloy crash

A community has been left shocked after a man died in a two car horror smash in north Antrim.

Desmond Wilson (59), from Ballymoney, was driving a white Peugeot car which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road just outside the village of Dunloy.

Emergency services raced to the crash scene, but Mr Wilson’s life could not be saved.

The NI Ambulance service, the NI Fire & Rescue service and the PSNI all attended.

Community leaders spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Local councillor Daryl Wilson said: “I was deeply saddened to learn that the road traffic collision on the Garryduff road this morning has resulted in someone losing their life.

“I would like to offer my sympathies to all impacted by this awful tragedy.”

Ballymoney Sinn Fein councillor Cathal McLaughlin said news of the fatal smash had come as a great shock to the area, and offered his condolences to the Wilson family.

He also hoped that the driver of the Citroen Berlingo would make a speedy recovery.

The scene of the horror crash. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

PSNI spokesman Inspector Ali said: “Just before 7.35am, it was reported that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision.

“Desmond, who was the driver of the Peugeot tragically died at the scene.

“The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening,” the police officer told reporters.

“The Garryduff Road, Dunloy has now re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident —or who may have dash cam footage available — to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 202 24/01/20.”

Yesterday morning’s fatal crash took place at a crossroads just outside Dunloy village on the road to Ballymoney, just a few hundred yards into a 60mph zone.

Images from the scene show the Citroen Berlingo involved in the incident being placed on a low-loader to be taken away for examination.

Garryduff Road, Dunloy was closed for a time at its junctions with Burnquarter Road and Station Road due to the road traffic collision, but has now reopened.