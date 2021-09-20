Ballymoney newlyweds walk 36 miles in Scotland for soldiers’ charity one day after their wedding

Chris and Rosie spent their honeymoon walking 36 miles for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity. Credit: The Cateran Yomp

Just one day after their wedding, Ballymoney couple Chris and Rosie Napier took on a 24-hour endurance challenge in Scotland to raise money for the British Army’s national charity.

The Northern Irish newlyweds had already booked in to partake in the 10th Cateran Yomp through the Perthshire hills to raise money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity on September 11.

Having had their wedding cancelled three times previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair decided to plan their fourth attempt around the Yomp, and headed to Scotland a day early for the ceremony.

“We rang a venue in Gretna Green to see if they had Friday free for the wedding and we just said ‘right, let’s go for it’ and we just got it done,” Rosie told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We went a day early just to stay overnight to get dressed and when we got married we headed straight on up [to the Cateran Trail] because we had to get registered for the Yomp.

“We booked our wedding around the Yomp, instead of doing it the other way round,” she laughed.

Gretna Green is a small Scottish village just over the border between Scotland and England, and historically, it was famous for runaway weddings.

“The only people we had with us were the people walking with us. One of them was my best friend and the other, our support driver [for the Yomp], is Chris’ best friend,” Rosie added.

“They just happened to be coming with us for the walk anyway.

“We’ve been raising money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity for a couple of years now and the Yomp was cancelled last year [because of Covid-19].”

Starting at 6am on Saturday September 11 and ending in the early hours of Sunday September 12, the event challenges participants to walk 22, 36 or 54 miles in less than 24 hours.

Rosie and Chris walked 36 miles this year with their friends, raising nearly £3,000 for the charity, and they were among 515 soldiers and civilians taking part in the challenge.

“It’s always a really good atmosphere and obviously we stayed in a tent overnight with five other people we were walking with, so that was our honeymoon!” Rosie added.

Keeping with the marital theme, Emma Adams (37) walked the route in her wedding dress with her husband Andy, following their lockdown wedding in their back garden at Pitlessie, by Cupar, in Fife last June.

Guy Houston (60) was the event’s only international participant, travelling over from Pleasanton, California.

Army veteran Eddie Towler (53) from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was the first to finish the 54-mile route, in a record nine hours and 53 minutes.

He said he was inspired by fellow veteran of the regiment, Captain Sir Tom Moore, and was also the event’s top fundraiser, having raised almost £7,000.

Captain Tom raised £39.3m (including Gift Aid) in 2020, when at the age of 99, he walked 100 lengths of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together, with the goal of raising only £1,000 by his 100th birthday on April 30.

Since its launch, the Cateran Yomp has raised almost £4m for the ABF charity, which helps soldiers, veterans and their families, including funding respite care for those returning from the front line.