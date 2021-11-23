Ballymoney poultry factory fire: Blaze being treated as deliberate by PSNI

A fire at an industrial site in Ballymoney is no longer being treated as a major incident. (Pic:NIFRS)

A massive fire at a derelict poultry factory in Co Antrim on Monday is being treated as malicious, according to the PSNI.

The incident on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney saw more than 100 firefighters, including nine officers, 15 fire appliances and 10 specialist appliances brought in to tackle the fire at the former Fleming Poultry factory.

Police are now appealing for information and have said they are treating the fire as deliberate.

Read more Ballymoney poultry factory fire: Blaze no longer being treated as major incident

"Shortly before 4.30pm it was reported that a fire had started in an empty factory building in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire is now under control. There were no reports of anyone inside the property during the incident,” the PSNi said.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

The PSNI added that motorists are still advised to avoid the Ballymena Road area and residents living nearby are asked to keep doors and windows closed.

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey praised firefighters.

‘’The extent of this blaze will understandably come as a huge shock to local residents and the wider community,” he said.

“I want to thank members of the Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and tireless efforts overnight, as well as the PSNI who have assisted with roads management in the area. Only through this work has further damage to property or life been avoided.

“While the fire has now been contained, it is likely to be some time before the situation is fully under control. I will be liaising with the emergency services and Causeway Council to minimise disruption to businesses and public services in the area. It is essential that local residents are kept fully informed of any ongoing risks, including from burning asbestos.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan also commended the efforts of firefighters.