Ballymoney poultry factory fire: Blaze no longer being treated as major incident

Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A fire at a former poultry factory in Ballymoney is no longer being treated as a major incident.

An update was issued from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s Group Commander Barry Ross.

“Firefighters from across Northern Ireland remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial premises on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney,” he said.

"Throughout the night more than 100 Firefighters, including nine Officers, 15 Fire Appliances and 10 Specialist Appliances fought to bring the fire under control.”

He added: “The incident is no longer being treated as a major incident however more than 30 Firefighters, including four Officers, four Fire Appliances, two Aerial Appliances and one High Volume Pump remain at the scene alongside a Command Support Unit.

As the incident continues, he said arrangements have been put in place to maintain emergency response across Northern Ireland.

It’s expected the operation to contain the fire in Ballymoney will continue into this evening.

“We continue to ask the public to avoid the area and for local residents to remain in their homes.

"The cause of fire is still under investigation.”

Meanwhile, police are manning road blocks and wearing specialist breathing gear after concerns asbestos is in the air.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Police have also appealed to members of the public to avoid the area as the fire is brought under control with drivers urged to seek alternative routes.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan commented: “I commend the efforts of the Fire Service who brought a large fire at the former Fleming Poultry factory under control and stopped it spreading.

"The fire service are expected to remain in place for at least another 24 hours.

“They have advised the public to stay indoors and keep windows closed in the immediate area because of the risk of asbestos, which is still burning in the building."