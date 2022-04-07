Ballymoney road closed due to large ongoing fire and locals urged to keep windows closed

The Ballybogey Road in Co Antrim is currently closed in both directions due to an ongoing blaze at a large shed, which was reported shortly after 9.30am on Thursday morning.

Four fire appliances are currently attending the incident – two from Coleraine, one from Portrush and one from Ballymoney Fire Stations.

The water tanker from Dungiven is also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident is ongoing and nearby residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.”

The road in Ballymoney is closed between the junctions of the Ballyrashane Road and the Old Town Road.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised by police to seek an alternative route for their journey.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large shed on fire. The incident is ongoing.”

More to follow.