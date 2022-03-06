Ballymoney security alert declared ‘elaborate hoax’

A security alert in Ballymoney has now ended after police have declared it to be an elaborate hoax.

Inspector Smyth said that police received a report shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday that a suspicious device had been left in the Margaret Avenue area of Ballymoney.

The device was later moved to a wooded area near the Macfin Road.

"A suspicious object was examined and has been declared an elaborate hoax and taken for away for further examination.

"The Macfin Road and Newbridge Road have now fully re-opened."

Police have thanked all those affected by the incident for their patience and appealed for information, contacting 101 quoting reference 937 for March 6.