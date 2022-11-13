Ballymoney tragedy: Funeral service details announced for toddler Noah McAleese

A funeral service for a toddler who died in a Co Antrim farm tragedy will take place on Monday.

Two-year-old Noah McAleese passed away after the accident near Ballymoney on Friday.

A Mass of the Angels service will take place at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy.

It is understood the toddler died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm.

The little boy had celebrated his second birthday just days earlier.

A funeral notice described Noah as the “precious son” of Johnny and Corrina and “adored” brother of Cohen.

It added: "Beloved grandson of Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy.

"Adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle.”

Prayers were offered to the McAleese and Cassidy families during Mass on Sunday.

Local priest Fr Darren Brennan told the BBC it was “an unspeakable tragedy”.

"The McAleese family are held in very high regard in the entire community, they are a wonderful family and all I can say is that they are coping as well as they can with their grief," he said.

"Well, how does anybody cope with a tragedy of this scale? All they can do is rely on each other, on the community, on their faith and that's all you really have."

Local GAA club Dun Lathaí Cumann Luthchleas Gael also paid tribute, adding: “Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese.

“Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time.

“Rest in peace beautiful little angel”.

Former Assembly member Mervyn Storey, who knows the family, said: “It’s one of those circumstances where you are left without words. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

“None of us can begin to imagine the grief they are going through. But we have to be there for them.

"They are a very close family and I think they will take great strength in the sympathy and support from people. This touched the hearts of everyone in the area.”

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face the days ahead.”

The PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.

“Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.”

Noah’s heartbroken family has appealed for privacy.