Ballymoney train station assault: Three teens arrested and released on bail

Three teenagers have been arrested and subsequently released following a public order disturbance that occurred in a Ballymoney railway station over the weekend.

It was reported to police at around 9.45pm on Saturday night that up to 20 people had been fighting on a train within the Seymour Street train station.

A 14-year-old boy sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment and another man was knocked unconscious during the incident.

On Tuesday, the PSNI’s Inspector Burns said: “Three males aged, 14, 16 and 17 have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our enquiries continue.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed what happened to get in touch with any information that could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have captured mobile footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.”

Local councillors said they were shocked at what unfolded, as videos appearing to show the altercation circulated widely on social media.

In one clip, a male can be seen having his repeatedly kicked by youths while he is on the ground.

Another video of the same scene shows a young person attempt to throw a large bin at a stationary train.

Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson described it as a "gruesome assault" and said he was "beyond horrified at the footage".

"This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now,” he said, adding: "Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the law.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday at Ballymoney train station.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority and we strongly condemn this serious incident.

“Emergency services were called to the scene and we are assisting the PSNI with their investigation including provision of on-train and station CCTV.

“We would appeal to anyone with further information to contact the PSNI and we operate a reward scheme of up to £1,000 for anyone who provides evidence which leads to a successful conviction.”

Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland said: “We are aware videos and photographs are being circulated showing horrific scenes at Ballymoney Train Station over the weekend.

“This behaviour has absolutely no place in our town, our community, or our society.”

Alliance councillor Lee Kane said: “Our thoughts are with the victim of the attack, Translink staff who had to deal with a very difficult situation, and others on the train who were witness to this violent act. We call on anyone with any information to pass it to the PSNI.”