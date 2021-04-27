Ballymoney Tyre Centre fire 'devastating' says MLA

Emergency services are at the scene of a huge blaze at a tyre depot at an industrial estate in Co Antrim.

There have been reports of two explosions before the fire started at the premises at Ballymoney Tyre Centre on Tuesday.

Footage captured at the scene shows the scale of the blaze, with large plumes of smoke spreading across the area.

Fire crews have brought the fire under control.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "Firefighters from Ballymoney, Coleraine and Kilrea Fire Stations attended a fire in a commercial building in Rodden Foot, Ballymoney this morning. Firefighters used five jets to extinguish the fire."

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for residents in surrounding areas to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

They added: "Emergency services are dealing with a fire at industrial premises on Rodeing Foot in Ballymoney. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter described the blaze as "devastating" , adding: “The images of a large fire at an industrial premises on Rodeing Foot in Ballymoney are deeply distressing.

“I am trying to obtain information from PSNI locally and I hope that nobody has been injured.”

She added: “I would encourage people to avoid the area and allow the emergency services time and space to do their work. I would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the police.”