Ballymurphy inquest findings sent to PPS

The findings of the Ballymurphy inquest have been passed to the Public Prosecution Service, it has emerged.

It could potentially pave the way for criminal prosecutions, more than half a century later.

Last May an inquest found that the ten people killed in west Belfast in the wake of an Army operation in 1971 were "entirely innocent”.

Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan, who as coroner heard the inquest, wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, last Tuesday, January 11.

She sent a copy of her verdict and her findings under section 35(3) of the Justice (NI) Order 2002.

Section 35(5) states: “Where the circumstances of any death which has been, or is being, investigated by a coroner appear to the coroner to disclose that an offence may have been committed against the law of Northern Ireland or the law of any other country or territory, the coroner must as soon as practicable send to the Director a written report of the circumstances."

John Teggart, whose father Danny Teggart was among the victims, welcomed the move.

He said: “It is imperative that the Director of Public Prosecutions promptly and thoroughly investigate the actions of British soldiers at Ballymurphy.

“We welcome her decision and are calling for a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions as soon as possible to discuss our expectations from his office.”

The shootings happened after an operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

Victims included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.

Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said. She could not definitively say who shot a tenth victim, John McKerr.

The killings took place after the introduction of internment, which sparked rioting across Northern Ireland.

Violence broke out in the Ballymurphy area after the Army moved in to arrest men suspected of being involved in the IRA.

While the IRA were present in the area at the time, families denied any of the victims were involved in the terror group.

Original inquests into the deaths in 1972 returned open verdicts but the new inquest began in 2018, with the final oral evidence heard in March 2020.

“All of the deceased in the series of inquests were entirely innocent of wrongdoing on the day in question,” the coroner ruled last May, dismissing claims by soldiers that some of the victims had been armed and shooting.

The inquest was the longest running in the history of Northern Ireland with evidence provided by former soldiers, eyewitnesses and forensics experts.

The inquest covered five separate incidents in which the 10 people lost their lives.

These were:

On August 9 Father Hugh Mullan (38) and Frank Quinn (19) were shot in a field in the Springfield Park area.

Also on August 9, outside an Army barracks at the Henry Taggart Hall on Divismore Park, Noel Philips (19), Joseph Murphy (41), Joan Connolly (44), and Daniel Teggart (44), were fatally wounded by gunfire.

On August 10 Eddie Doherty (31), died after being shot on the Whiterock Road as he came across an encounter between soldiers and protesters who had erected a barricade across the road.

And on August 11, Joseph Corr (43), and John Laverty (20), were shot in the Whiterock Road area in the early hours of the morning. Mr Corr died 16 days later from his injuries.

Former soldier Mr McKerr (49), was shot on the morning of August 11 on Westrock Drive close to Corpus Christi Church as he took a break from maintenance work. He died of his injuries on August 20.

An 11th man, not covered by the inquest, Paddy McCarthy, died of a heart attack after an altercation with soldiers.