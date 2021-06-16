Ballymurphy massacre coroner Siobhan Keegan appointed Northern Ireland’s most senior judge

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan is the first woman to hold the role

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan, who recently ruled that the 10 Ballymurphy massacre victims were innocent civilians, has been appointed Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland - the first woman to hold the position.

She replaces Sir Declan Morgan, who has held the role of Northern Ireland’s most senior judge since 2009.

Queen Elizabeth approved the appointment on Wednesday and Mrs Justice Keegan will be sworn into office at the start of September at a ceremony in the Royal Courts of Justice.

Mrs Justice Keegan was appointed as a High Court Judge in October 2015.

Prior to becoming a judge, Mrs Justice Keegan - a Queen’s University alumni, graduating with LLB Honours in 1993 - was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1994 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 2006.

During her career at the Bar Mrs Justice Keegan served as Vice Chair of the Bar of Northern Ireland, Chair of the Young Bar, Chair of the Family Bar Association, Chair of the Bar Charity Committee and she was a long standing member of the Bar Professional Conduct Committee.

Mrs Justice Keegan was appointed as Judge in Residence at Queen’s University Belfast in November 2015 and currently remains in this post.

She was also appointed as a member of the Judicial Studies Board (JSB) in April 2016 and is a current member of the board.

In April 2020 she was assigned as the Senior Family Judge and subsequently appointed Chair of the shadow Family Justice Board.

Mrs Justice Keegan was appointed as a coroner in July 2017 and was presiding coroner for Northern Ireland from September 2017 to September 2020.

Last month, she ruled that the 10 people killed during the disorder in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast in August 1971 were innocent civilians.

None of those killed were members of a paramilitary organisation, had a weapon or posed a threat it was found.

All but one of the victims was killed by the army with unjustified force.

The verdicts came after a long campaign by relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast between August 9-11 1971. Among those killed were a local Catholic priest and a mother of eight.

Mrs Justice Keegan said she hoped the relatives of the victims would now be able to find some peace after the findings were delivered.