Ballymurphy massacre victims ‘innocent, posed no threat and unconnected to paramilitaries,’ coroner finds

Ten people killed during disorder in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast in August 1971 were innocent civilians, a coroner has ruled

None of those killed were members of a paramilitary organisation, had a weapon or posed a threat, the proceedings found.

All but one of the victims was killed by the Army with unjustified force, the inquest was told.

Relatives of the deceased clapped as Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan read out her judgments at the International Convention Centre in Belfast on Tuesday.

The verdicts come after a long campaign by relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast between August 9-11 1971. Among those killed were a local Catholic priest and a mother of eight.

An 11th man, not covered by the inquest, Paddy McCarthy, died of a heart attack after an altercation with a number of soldiers.

At the time the army claimed some of those killed were involved in violent disorder and paramilitaries, something denied by their families. The families have worked tirelessly in an attempt to clear their loved ones’ names, culminating in the inquest.

The killings took place after the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland which sparked rioting across the region.

Violence broke out in the Ballymurphy area after the army moved in to arrest men suspected of being involved in the IRA.

While the IRA were present in the area at the time, families denied any of the victims were involved in the organisation.

There were also claims the UVF had active gunmen in the area, but forensics cast doubt over this at the inquest.

Original inquests into the deaths in 1972 returned open verdicts but the new inquest began in 2018, with the final oral evidence heard last March.

The inquest was the longest running in the history of Northern Ireland with evidence provided by former soldiers, eye witnesses and forensics experts.

Mrs Justice Keegan said she had examined all the evidence to try and piece together as accurate a picture as possible, but accepted a number of limitations such as the passage of time.

Innocent: Ten of the 11 Ballymurphy victims (top, from left) Joseph Corr, Danny Taggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullen, Frank Quinn and (above, from left) Paddy McCarthy, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy

The inquest covered five separate incidents in which the 10 people lost their lives.

In the first incident on August 9 Father Hugh Mullan (38) and Frank Quinn (19) were shot in a field in the Springfield Park area.

Mrs Justice Keegan concluded the men were shot by the army and not by the UVF as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had suggested.

She said she believed neither man was posing a threat and that the use of lethal force against them was not justified. Fr Mullan was going to assist an injured man and was waving a white item.

"These were innocent men, were not armed and were not acted in any untoward manner," she said.

In the second incident, outside an army barracks at the Henry Taggart Hall on Divismore Park, Noel Philips (19), Joseph Murphy (41), Joan Connolly (44), and Daniel Teggart (44), were fatally wounded by gunfire, also on August 9.

Mrs Justice Keegan accepted there was some IRA activity in the area and shots may have been fired at the hall, but said there was no evidence linking the deceased to this or the organisation.

The coroner said that others who were armed in the area "put civilians at risk", but that did not justify the army's actions.

She said there was no doubt the deceased were shot from the area of the Henry Taggart Hall by the army, were posing no threat and no arms were found anywhere on or near those killed.

"These were innocent people, this was a tragedy for all of the families who've had to live with the memories of events," the coroner said.

On August 10 Eddie Doherty (31), died after being shot on the Whiterock Road as he came across an encounter between soldiers and protesters who had erected a barricade across the road.

The coroner rejected suggestions that Mr Doherty had thrown a petrol bomb prior to his death and said he had been an "innocent man, who posed no threat".

She theorised he had come across the situation at the barricade on his way home and had stopped to decide what to do next.

Mrs Justice Keegan accepted the soldier who fired the shot, 'M3', may have believed his life was in danger from a petrol bomber, but this was not Mr Doherty and his actions in opening fire were not proportionate.

On the final day, August 11, Joseph Corr (43), and John Laverty (20), were shot in the Whiterock Road area in the early hours of the morning. Mr Corr died 16 days later from his injuries.

Mrs Justice Keegan said there was no evidence either of the men were "gunmen" and this rumour should be dispelled.

She told the inquest they were shot by the Army in the back, while crouching, crawling or prone.

The coroner said there was no justification for the use of legal force in this incident and that neither men were linked to paramilitaries.

Former soldier John McKerr (49), was shot on the morning of August 11 on Westrock Drive close to Corpus Christi Church as he took a break from maintenance work. He died of his injuries on August 20.

Mrs Justice Keegan said she was unable to determine who exactly killed Mr McKerr based on the evidence available.

She condemned the authorities for failing to properly investigate his death at the time.

"I have no hesitation in saying Mr McKerr was an entirely innocent man going to and from work when he was indiscrimanately shot on the street," the coroner said.