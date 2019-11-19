Ballynahinch ATM raid: Three arrested after digger used in bid to take machine

Forensic examination at Carlisles petrol station where the forecourt roof was damaged by a stolen digger

Three men have been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of an ATM machine from a filling station in Ballynahinch on Monday.

The men, aged 24, 25 and 26 were arrested in the Saintfield area on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage endangering life with intent and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Handley said the attempted theft had caused "serious damage" to Carlisles petrol station and that it would have a "significant economic impact on the business".

"A vital community resource that allows people to access cash instantly has also been impacted," he said.

“The incident also had a widespread impact on the public as the Belfast Road was closed until yesterday evening. I want to thank the community for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to keep people safe.

"I would continue to appeal to anyone who see any suspicious activity to please report it. Time is of the essence in catching these criminals."

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 181 of 18/11/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.