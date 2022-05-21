Ballynahinch blaze being treated as arson attack

A blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Ballynahinch on Friday afternoon is being treated by police as an arson attack.

The large fire happened at a vacant property in the Dromore Street area of the Co Down town on May 20.

The PSNI received a report of the fire shortly after midday and attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire appliances from Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Lisburn Fire Stations, and an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station were all called to tackle the flames.

Dromore Street was closed and traffic diverted throughout the day as firefighters dealt with the situation, and the road only re-opened at around 9pm on Friday evening.

Detectives said the property has been left totally destroyed as a result of the fire.

Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with their investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 769 20/05/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.