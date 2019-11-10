Ballynahinch road closed following single car crash- man in hospital

At around 10.50pm officers on patrol on Downpatrick Road came across a downed tree.

They subsequently found a black Renault Clio in a nearby field with an injured man inside the car.

The Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was transferred to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Inspector Brian Mills said: "The Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch remains closed this morning as officers continue with their enquiries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who may have been travelling on the Downpatrick Road last night between 10pm and 10:50pm and believes they may have witnessed what occurred, or captured what occurred on their dash cam to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1809 of 09/11/19."