Balmoral Show 2021: Organisers hail volunteers in ‘most challenging’ event since Belfast move

Balmoral Show organisers described this year’s event as the “most challenging” since moving to its Lisburn site in 2013 but praised the efforts by all those involved.

Visitors were welcomed back to Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event for the first time since 2019 last week as the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in last year’s show being cancelled.

With strict Covid entry rules in place, the crowds were not as large as in previous years but organisers confirmed that overall attendance was in line with their projections.

Next year’s event will take place from Wednesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 14.

Balmoral Show’s operations director Rhonda Geary, said it was “heartening” to see so many people enjoy this year’s four-day event.

“However, it’s not just the ticket sales that have contributed to the show’s success, the support of the trade stands, livestock exhibitors, contractors, and all show officials and stakeholders enabled us to successfully put on Northern Irelands largest agri-food event,” she continued.

“It’s been the most challenging show since we moved from Belfast back in 2013 but everyone pulled together to ensure that we delivered a safe and full-filled day out for all visitors.

“The feedback has been amazing and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has made the 2021 Balmoral Show possible. We’re so glad we persevered and got ‘on with the show’.”

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank NI, which has been principal sponsor of the Balmoral Show since 2009, added: “Balmoral Show is such a key event for the agri-food sector and it’s a real boost to the morale of the industry that it was able to happen this year.

“Our thanks for the RUAS for going to such lengths to provide a safe, productive and fun event for everyone who attended. And we very much look forward to the show being back to its usual slot in May 2022.”

Sinn Fein’s West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer commended the show’s organisers on a successful event.

“This was the antidote that everyone needed in the midst of the pandemic and the various uncertainties in the agri-food industry at this time,” he said.