Balmoral Show day three: Sunshine, horses and cuddles with furry friends

Julie Rankin from Carrigans, Co Donegal, was thrilled to hold this black fox rabbit. Pic: Chris McCullough

Showjumping took centre stage on the third day of the Balmoral Show.

Crowds gathered in the main arena to watch more than 30 horses compete in the RUAS International Grand Prix.

Horses and jockeys from across the UK and Ireland took part alongside others from as far as Australia in Friday’s events.

There was plenty of excitement among fans, all of whom were eager to see who would receive the Chester Nugent Gold Cup from the RUAS president Christine Adams, while equestrian-loving visitors were invited to watch a polo tournament and pony club games in the main arena.

But it wasn’t all about the horses as the sheep were proving they could pique the interest of visitors.

Sheep showing was as popular as ever, with one child even getting to sit on a ewe. The owner showed her excellent discipline skills by letting the youngster sit on the sheep while she was in the ring.

A youngster takes a well-earned rest while showing sheep. — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Meanwhile, the long-awaited beef cattle championships were also held in the cattle rings.

Farmers had plenty of work to do, with many spending hours prepping their livestock to be shown. Fortunately, the weather stayed dry on Friday to allow the cattle to enjoy their wash and blow dries.

Some lucky visitors were able to pet some of the show’s most adorable animals.

Julie Rankin from Carrigans, Co Donegal, was thrilled to hold a black fox rabbit while others got up close and personal with adorable guinea pigs.

Julie Rankin from Carrigans, Co Donegal, was thrilled to hold this black fox rabbit. Pic: Chris McCullough

The weather is expected to be even better on Saturday, delighting those who plan on heading to the fourth and final day.

The programme promises a plethora of entertainment such as the International Wool Handling Competition in the shearing pavilion, as well as the Royal Ulster International Shearing Championship.

For those who love ponies, they won’t want to miss out as many pony competitions and events will be running throughout the day.