Balmoral Show day two: Sheep shearing takes centre stage

Horse jumping at day two of the Balmoral Show. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Sheep shearing took centre stage at day two of the Balmoral Show. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The ever popular sheep shearing competition was the highlight of day two of the 2023 Balmoral Show.

Competitors showed off their skills in front of crowds, and John Mitchell (18) from Cushendall, who visits Balmoral every year, was quick to praise the event.

However, his friend Tom McMaster (18) from Galgorm, narrowly missed out in competing in the sheep shearing contest, but hopes he will be able to compete next year.

Back Row Left to Right: John Mitchell, Tom McMaster, Ciaran Sharpee, John McPeter Front Row: Niall Sharpee

“I was meant to be shearing the black-face [sheep], but there was a disagreement about when they went in and when they went out so there is no black-face here today,” he explained.

“There are less animals here today than there was last year. I think if they have the black-face here next year it will be a lot better.”

Meanwhile, the Russell family travelled from Donegal for their annual Balmoral Show visit.

Emma Russell and her children Scott and Katie Russell

Emma Russell was hoping her children, Scott and Katie, will love the show as much as she does.

“Scott’s the main man for the cows,” she said. “He loves the cows and then Katie, she loves the horses, she goes to horse-riding lessons.”

Emma felt the Balmoral Show is the perfect family day out to begin the summer.

“It’s great, we are seeing lots and doing lots,” she said. “We got to see lots of livestock and machinery and they got a day off school too.

“And the weather has been good too so that’s good.”

Ernest Poole (73) from Poyntzpass also attends the show with his wife annually and said he “wouldn’t miss it”.

Ernest Poole

“I’ll get my wife through the WI and some of these stalls and then we can go have a look at some of the machinery,” Ernest joked.

Another machinery fan is David Dungan (20) from Comber.

“I like checking the machinery and looking at all the stuff I can’t afford,” he joked.

David comes to the show every year and is glad to see it is gradually growing in size.

David Dungan

“It’s pretty good, some years it’s a bit of the same stuff but this is good this year,” he said.

“There’s more machinery here than there was last year, there’s a good range and a better selection here.”

One visitor who was impressed by the size of the show was Isobel Hemphill (62) from Ballymoney.

This was her first time visiting the show in the Eikon Exhibition Centre and she was shocked how different the show is now.

“It’s fabulous, absolutely amazing, the last time we were at the Balmoral Show it was at the King’s Hall so it’s been a long time,” she said.

Isobel Humphill

“This is special, I’ve never seen anything like it, I just think it’s fabulous.”

TUV leader Jim Allister was also in attendance and said he felt it is something that really brings the community of Northern Ireland together.

“I’ve had a walk round the stalls and I’ve seen some of the livestock as well,” he said.

“It’s a great event, it’s a community event, it’s something everyone in the country can enjoy, it’s been good.

“The TUV has had a stall here for a number of years and it is great to have a chance to speak to people and meet people from across the country.

“A lot of people have come up to us and we have been able to share our message today.”

Mr Allister said he is a fan of the livestock at the Balmoral Show but he couldn’t choose a favourite.

“I think it’s hard to say, I was down there with the sheep and I saw a particular breed of sheep, that is a novelty breed of sheep that was brilliant to see,” he said.

“The livestock here is great, it’s hard to go by the livestock.”

However, in a statement Mr Allister also said the Balmoral Show shows the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“If these animals went to the rest of the UK they couldn’t come back without a period of extensive quarantine,” he stated.

“Why? Because under the protocol Great Britain is decreed to be a foreign country. We are decreed to be in the EU and to bring livestock into the EU you have to subject them to quarantine.

"That is just one example of how ridiculous and wrong this Union dismantling protocol is.”