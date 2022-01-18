Banbridge Chronicle announces takeover as 151-year-old paper saved from closure

The 151-year-old Banbridge Chronicle has officially been saved from closure after they announced Bann Media Ltd are to take over the publishing of the title.

In a social media post, the paper described it as “great news” that the sale has been officially completed and said the Chronicle will relaunch next week.

New owners Bann Media run a number of other titles in south west Scotland and Argyll and Bute.

Read more Banbridge Chronicle ‘close’ to be being saved by Scottish media firm

The future of the paper was up in the air last year when the Hodgett family, who are also behind the Newry Reporter, announced on social media at the beginning of October that it would be forced to shut down if a new buyer could not be found.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“It is with the utmost regret that the Banbridge Chronicle has to announce that after 151 years serving our local community, the end is in sight,” a statement at the time read.

“Our immense gratitude to our wonderful staff, present and past, readers, advertisers, contributors and suppliers is undiminished.”

The paper had been continuously published since 1867 until publication was suspended in April due to the pandemic along with its sister title in Newry.

Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles were furloughed at the time.

It had previously been reported Scottish based group DNG Media were in talks to acquire the paper.