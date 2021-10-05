Banbridge Chronicle to cease publication after 151 years

The Banbridge Chronicle is to cease publishing at the end of the month, it has been announced.

The Co Down newspaper, which is owned by the Hodgett family who are also behind the Newry Reporter, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with the utmost regret that the Banbridge Chronicle has to announce that after 151 years serving our local community, the end is in sight,” the statement read.

A “perfect storm” of commercial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic and declining trading conditions in print media over the past number of years were blamed for the newspaper being unable to continue. It will publish its last edition at the end of October “unless other arrangements can be made”, the statement said.

“Our immense gratitude to our wonderful staff, present and past, readers, advertisers, contributors and suppliers is undiminished.”

The paper had been continuously published since 1867 until publication was suspended in April due to the pandemic along with its sister title in Newry. Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles were furloughed at the time.