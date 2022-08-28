Banbridge councillor seeking reassurance from utility company after man on mobility scooter falls into hole

A Banbridge councillor has called on utility works in the town to be more adequately secured after a man in a mobility scooter was rescued from an open trench in the pavement.

Brian Pope was speaking after the serious incident on Newry Street in Banbridge on Saturday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital after he became trapped in the hole which Mr Pope described as an “open excavation”.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene

It is understood the hole from the utility work is part of the modernising of the electricity infrastructure in Banbridge which started in May and is related to the upgrade of underground cables.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday, the Alliance Party councillor said “questions will be asked” about health and safety related to the work around the town after the incident and confirmed he has contacted the utility company involved to seek reassurances that similar holes will be covered “as a matter of urgency”.

“I got notified of the incident and when I attended the scene, the paramedics were with the gentleman for quite a period of time,” councillor Pope said.

“Both the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI were also on the scene.

“I spoke to his wife and daughter and offered them my support before he was then taken to hospital.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I understand he was making his way on a mobility scooter along the pavement, which was narrowed to around 1 metre, as there was a temporary barrier around the utility services.

“This is an area on the footpath right next to the shops and you have to go through that relatively narrow gap between the shops and the open excavation.

“He and the scooter had ended up in the excavation which I understand was up to a metre deep.

“I contacted utility company involved and they said they would send an engineer out there within the hour, however we have not received any further report.

“There is quite a lot of work going on in the town at the moment and given that, I am really keen to ensure something like this does not happen again.

“Questions will undoubtedly be asked about the health and safety of the trench and I think it is for the utility company to justify whether that was an adequate means to secure the area and why it wasn’t closed completely.

“At this time my main thoughts are with the gentleman and his family.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 3.29pm.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” they said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Daisy Hill Hospital.”