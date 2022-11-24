Banbridge High School community mourning loss of two former staff members within days

Tributes have been paid following the deaths of two popular former staff members at Banbridge High School after both passed away within two days.

Former principal of the school Ian Russell died on Monday peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

A funeral notice confirmed he was the “beloved husband” of Heather and devoted dad of Gareth, Lynsey, Jenny and Ashleigh.

Meanwhile former HE teacher Elsie Fairley passed away on Wednesday in Craigavon Area Hospital. A funeral notice said she was the “beloved wife” of Tom and “devoted mother” of James and Sarah.

Paying tribute to both staff members, Banbridge High School said Mrs Fairly was “a lady who went above and beyond for her pupils and the community”.

“She made a lasting impression on anyone she met with her warm heart and passion for people, whether they were staff or student,” they added.

Mr Ian Russell Credit: Banbridge High School Facebook

“Mrs Fairley had a passion for young people which she showed in her day-to-day teaching but also in her numerous trips to Romania where she visited orphanages and care homes taking essential supplies to help meet the desperate needs of the children in that country.

“She will be sadly missed by the whole school community. Our thoughts are with her husband Tom, son James and daughter Sarah.”

In their tribute to Mr Russell they highlighted his “warm sense of humour and passion for people, whether they were staff or student”.

“He impacted on thousands of lives in the schools where he was a teacher, vice-principal and then principal,” they wrote on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Russell's wife Heather and Gareth, Lynsey, Jenny and Ashleigh.”

The loss of both former figures within the school led to a raft of tributes from past pupils of the school, as people shared their cherished memories of both Mr Russell and Mrs Fairley.