Banbridge pensioner injured during 'nasty, despicable' burglary

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary in Banbridge which saw a man in his eighties assaulted in his own bedroom.

A report was made to police at 7pm on Saturday that two men had forced entry to a house in Granville Gardens.

The occupant was upstairs when the intruders, one described as being of heavy build and the other of a thin build, entered his bedroom.

The heavier of the two pinned the victim on his bed and as he struggled to defend himself he sustained cuts to his arm.

Following the shocking attack, the suspects left with the victim's wallet, gardening equipment and two phones.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: "This was a nasty, despicable attack on the victim. The suspects chose to attack a vulnerable man and subjected him to a horrendous ordeal. It must have been terrifying for him.

"I'm appealing to anyone who knows any information about this disgusting crime to get in touch with our detectives in Lurgan on 101, and quote reference number 1584 of 20/02/21."

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.