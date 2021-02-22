Banbridge pensioner is attacked by two men in his home

Police are hunting two men after an elderly man in his 80s was attacked and his Banbridge home ransacked in what police have described as a "despicable" attack.

The two thugs forced their way into the pensioner's home in Granville Gardens in the Co Down town on Saturday evening.

The elderly man was upstairs when the two suspects entered his bedroom.

The heavier of the two men pinned the victim on his bed and, as the elderly man tried to defend himself, he was injured in a struggle, sustaining cuts to his arm.

The robbers made off with the victim's wallet, gardening equipment and two phones.

One of the suspects is described as being of a heavy build; the other of a thin build.

The victim had to be treated in hospital following the attack.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the attackers were "two bad animals".

"They ripped out the kitchen window, ransacked the house and physically assaulted an 88-year-old man in the house," she said

"They held him down in his bed as they ransacked the house and made off with some valuables.

"The family of the deceased lady and her partner, the gentleman who was attacked, are shocked, devastated and angry that two men would carry out such a brutal attack and robbery."

"These individuals need to face the full force of the law," she said.

Local councillor Jill Macauley said: "This terrible incident must have been terrifying for him and I hope that the animals who did this are caught and feel the full force of our justice system.

"I hope that the gentleman involved fully recovers after this, both physically and emotionally, as I've no doubt that this disgusting crime will have a lasting impact on both him and his family."

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: "This was a nasty, despicable attack on the victim.

"The suspects chose to attack a vulnerable man and subjected him to a horrendous ordeal. It must have been terrifying for him.

"I'm appealing to anyone who knows any information about this disgusting crime to get in touch with our detectives in Lurgan on 101, and quote reference number 1584 of 20/02/21."