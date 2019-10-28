Bangor cyclist injured in hit-and-run, police hunt driver of blue Vauxhall Corsa

Police have issued an appeal after a cyclist was hospitalised following a hit and run crash in Bangor.

The crash happened at around 9.30am on Sunday at the Donaghadee Road roundabout when a male cyclist was hit by what is understood to have been a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and the cyclist, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI Constable Cormac Dunlop said: “We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dashcam to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 593 of 27/10/19.

"We are also keen to speak to another cyclist who had stopped at the scene to assist the injured cyclist before leaving.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.