Bangor doctor jailed after secret toilet recordings

Co Down man took videos of people using bathroom at his house and clinic

A disgraced doctor who secretly recorded strangers, work colleagues and even family friends using the toilet was handed a nine month jail sentence yesterday.

Jailing Mark McClure at Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the 52-year-old that as a "highly respected and highly regarded senior consultant," he then abused that respect and trust to carry out his seedy offences in the toilets at Craigavon Area Hospital (CAH).

"Perhaps even more repellent is that he carried the same activity at his own home, recording and retaining material for his own sexual gratification," said the judge - who expressed "surprise" that the maximum sentence for voyeurism was a two year jail term.

McClure had been able to continuing to practise during an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Ordering McClure to sign the sex offenders register for seven years, Judge Lynch said while some victims were "fortunate" to not even know they had been recorded, he had two victim impact statements revealed the psychological distress McClure's behaviour had caused.

Last month McClure, with an address on the Grange Road in Bangor, entered guilty pleas to 11 counts of voyeurism between July 9, 2014 and December 23, 2014.

It's the second time that McClure has been dealt with for voyeurism - three years ago in February 2017, he was handed a nine month probation order for trying to record women using the toilets in Hillsborough Private Clinic.

It was that investigation, prosecuting QC Neil Connor outlined previously, which led to the latest offences.

The charges related to three specific places - a bathroom in his marital home, a disabled toilet at the medical education centre at Craigavon Area Hospital and a toilet in the radiography department of CAH.

In February 2015, McClure secreted his iPhone in the air vent of the unisex toilet at Hillsborough Private Clinic.

After his offences were uncovered by suspicious staff, police seized his phone, a computer and a memory stick.

More than two years after they were first seized, police uncovered covertly recorded video clips.

Taking each location in turn, Mr Connor described how two family friends were recorded using the toilet in McClure's home which at that time was a sprawling five bedroom house with grounds and stables on the Edentrillick Road in Hillsborough.

"The position of the phone was such that both victims' private parts were clearly visible on the recordings," said the barrister.

Moving to the offences at the hospital which had been McClure's "primary employment as a consultant radiologist" and a place where he had worked for 15 years, Mr Connor explained how McClure "secreted his phone in the disabled toilet of the medical education centre and recorded a number of females using the facilities".

Three unidentified women were recorded, one of them twice, with that person appearing "to be a staff member" as she had a lanyard around her neck.

Footage taken at the radiography department differed slightly in that rather than hiding the phone and hoping it wasn't found, McClure took a real risk of being caught by "holding his phone against what appears to be a gap in the door".

McClure recorded three women this way, two of whom remain unknown and one who has been identified as a former colleague.

Mr Connor said that akin to the offences at the private clinic, there were a number of clips which recorded McClure secreting his phone and "positioning the camera in the toilet".

Arrested and interviewed about the latest charges, father-of-three McClure claimed he couldn't really remember if there was footage in the computer and memory stick as he had been suffering from psychological and financial stress, "even though he was in receipt of a not insubstantial income," said prosecuting counsel.

Yesterday, Judge Lynch revealed the monthly household income was around £15,000 but labelled his lack of memory claims as "obvious lies".

A spokesperson for the GMC said: "Following an Interim Orders Panel at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, consultant radiologist McClure was allowed to continue to practise while the GMC carried out its investigation but with restrictions such as not being allowed to deal personally with patients.

"Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do and we take allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously.

"Any doctor who receives a custodial sentence will be referred for a public hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service."