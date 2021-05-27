Bangor firm Nickell and Richmond fined £40k for health and safety breaches after death of construction worker

Nickell and Richmond Ltd were fined £40k for the breaches

A Bangor-based construction company was fined £40,000 on Thursday for health and safety breaches linked to the death of a workman.

Nickell and Richmond Ltd — which specialises in new builds, renovations and extensions — said it accepted there were safety shortcomings and issued an apology to the family of the deceased.

Terrence McCloud died from injuries he sustained falling through an unprotected stairwell void at a construction site for residential homes in Jordanstown in June 2018.

The 46-year old hoodsman, who was working for a team of bricklayers, fell from the first to the bottom floor of the property on June 22 — a distance of around 2.8 metres — and died from his injuries six days later.

As he issued a fine to Nickell and Richmond Ltd, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said: "The penalty this court can impose cannot begin to measure the life of Mr McCloud. That's quite simply impossible."

The Belfast Recorder added that after reading a statement on behalf of the McCloud family, it was clear his death has had a significant impact on them as he was "the strength of the family ... and who they turned to for help and relied on”.

The company was represented at Belfast Crown Court by director Steven Nickell and admitted four Health and Safety charges committed on June 22, 2018.

The company admitted: *failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee *failing to assess the risks to the health and safety of a non-employee *failing to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase and coordinate matters relating to health and safety during the construction phase *failing to take measures to prevent a fall

Speaking after the fine was imposed, Mr Nickell revealed "there is not a day passes that Terry is not in our thoughts”.

"Terry was a highly esteemed and popular friend and colleague, and his death has been deeply felt by all of us.

"On behalf of the directors and Terry's colleagues, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and express our deepest regret at what happened at our building site.”

Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor said that on the day of the fatal fall, the company's other director Stephen Richmond has been on site that morning but was not present when the accident occurred.

He said: "The deceased had been seen by one of the other workers on site falling through the gap where the stairwell was to be built.

"He described how the deceased tried to grab a joist to save himself but fell onto the ground, landing on his head and shoulder."

Despite being initially able to communicate, Mr McCloud was rushed from the scene to hospital where his condition deteriorated. A subsequent autopsy concluded he died from head injuries sustained “in a backwards fall on a concrete floor”.

Mr MacCreanor said that as Nickell and Richmond Ltd were the "principal contractors" on site, the company bore the "ultimate responsibility ... for the health and safety of everyone working on site" including subcontractors.

—The barrister said it was the company's responsibility to safely manage access to the first floor and manage the security of an open stairwell which the firm failed to do.

The company also failed to safeguard against the situation at risk on the first floor. It also emerged that the bricklayers working on the site were not given any instructions about risk assessment.

—Mr MacCreanor said trestles and yellow hazard tape had been put in place the week before but after the accident it became apparent they had been pushed back from the stairwell opening.

Branding the trestles "inadequate protection", Mr MacCreanor said they were not appropriate for preventing falls, adding items to prevent falls such as guard rails and bird cage scaffolding "were not in place”.

Mark Mulholland QC, the barrister representing Nickell and Richmond Ltd, expressed "sincere condolences" to the McCloud family and branded the incident as a "tragedy”.

Pointing out the two directors have recognised their responsibility, the barrister said Mr Richmond later accepted that his absence at the time of the accident was a "central feature”.

—Mr Mulholland said that having worked with bricklayers for a number of years "complacency had crept in" but revealed that since the incident the company has taken "a number of steps" to increase health and safety.

This, he revealed, included revising their policy in terms of induction, training and risk assessment.

As he fined the company £10,000 for each breach, Judge Fowler said that whilst it was accepted working from heights had inherent dangers, Nickell and Richmond Ltd failed to manage the risks associated with open stairwell voids.

He also branded the trestles and yellow tape used on the first floor as "insufficient, unsuitable and ineffective protections”.

Speaking after the fine was imposed, Stephen Nickell said it was accepted there were company shortcomings and that steps had been taken to address these.

He added: "We continue to work closely with the Health and Safety Executive, and our professional body, to provide a safe and supervised workplace for all our employees and subcontractors."