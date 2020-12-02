Bangor folk 'baffled' by town's new green post box

Royal Mail is refusing to deliver any answers about why a letter box in Bangor has suddenly been painted green.

A former Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery, said people in the town were, like him, baffled about the reasons behind the mail box at the bottom of High Street losing its familiar red glow.

He added: "I've talked to the top officials in the council and they've had no replies from Royal Mail."

While most of the post box with its distinctive ER markings was painted green on Monday, the top was left red.

There was speculation that the makeover might have been a hoax, but a Royal Mail spokesperson didn't offer that as a possibility. Instead Royal Mail issued a statement saying: "No comment at this stage - there will be an update on this in due course."

Mr Keery said the council had received emails about the colour change but insisted that no-one was seeing red at present.

"A lot of people are wondering if this has something to do with a film that might be being made in Bangor. But if that is the case why don't they just say so?"

Another theory is that the re-decoration might have something to do with next year's centenary celebrations of the formation of Northern Ireland.

But there are no other post boxes in the town that have undergone a transformation. Another post box at the top of High Street hasn't been touched.

Kerry McCabe, who works in McKeown's fish shop beside the mailbox, said: "We saw a man painting it red on Friday. He had the usual protective white sheet around the bottom that painters use. We thought nothing more about it until we saw the box had then gone green, but why is the top still red?"

People were still posting their mail in the box yesterday and notices said collections were still going ahead as normal.

Margaret Robinson from Ballyholme, who was posting Christmas cards, joked: "I'm sure there hasn't been a take-over from the south. I think if there was a united Ireland declared it would have been on the news."