Bangor honoured with city status to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Resort celebrates, but Ballymena and Coleraine miss out

Bangor has been named our newest city as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already one of the most popular spots for visitors along the Co Down coastline, it joins Belfast, Londonderry, Armagh, Newry and Lisburn in the exclusive club.

A competition had seen 39 towns in the running to be granted city status, including Ballymena and Coleraine.

It’s now hoped Bangor’s elevation will provide a boost for local communities and open up new opportunities.

Derry was awarded city status in 1604.

It took Belfast 284 more years, only becoming a city in 1888.

Armagh’s turn came in 1994, with Lisburn and Newry gaining the title in 2002.

Applicants were asked to talk about the distinct identity and community which meant their town deserved to be a city, as well as the royal associations of the area.

Welcoming the news, North Down mayor Mark Brooks said: “It would be an honour for the town and people of Bangor to receive at any time, but coming as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations makes it extra special.

“City status isn’t judged on the size of your town and isn’t dependent on having particular assets such as a cathedral.

“Rather, it’s about heritage, pride and potential.

“When putting forward the case for Bangor, we found evidence of each of these in abundance.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to all those who contributed to Bangor’s application, both in terms of their words of support, but more importantly in terms of their practical and ongoing work in the local area.

“Bangor has been given a great boost today and I’m extremely proud of this new and significant accolade for our borough.”

Adding his own congratulations, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: “Bangor has a strong community focus and so much to offer, including its beautiful coastline, a thriving marina and a resurgent cultural and arts sector that is drawing people from across Northern Ireland and beyond for events.

“I’m delighted that Bangor has secured city status.

“This well-deserved honour will provide a further boost to tourism and to the economy, creating new opportunities for the community and recognition for the area.”

The competition focused on the three criteria of heritage, heart and hope.

Bangor’s bid highlighted historic links to medieval monastic influences, Christian heritage, industrial innovation and a strong naval tradition.

Located at the mouth of Belfast Lough, it became a strategic defence point for allied forces during the Second World War.

In May 1944 Dwight D Eisenhower gave a speech to 30,000 troops in the town before they left for the D-Day landings.

Previous royal visitors included the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1961, taking in Bangor Castle and the Royal Ulster Yacht Club.

In 1903 Edward VII visited the resort and sailed out of the harbour on the royal yacht with Queen Alexandra.

In terms of community spirit, in 2018 the local council honoured health and social care staff as Freemen of the Borough — the first time healthcare workers had been recognised in such a way.

The other seven towns to be given city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee were: Stanley on the Falkland Islands; Douglas on the Isle of Man; Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England; Dunfermline in Scotland, and Wrexham in Wales.